Bhaiaji Superhit

Bhaiaji Superhit: Preity Zinta poses with a gun in new poster—See pic

Bollywood's talented actress Preity Zinta will be seen in Sunny Deol's 'Bhaiaji Superhit' and the makers have unveiled a new poster of the actress where she can be seen posing with a gun.

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented actress Preity Zinta will be seen in Sunny Deol's 'Bhaiaji Superhit' and the makers have unveiled a new poster of the actress where she can be seen posing with a gun.

Yes! Preity can be seen holding a gun and keeps a stoic expression on her face. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look. He wrote: Preity G Zinta... New poster of #BhaiajiSuperhit... Stars Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel... Directed by Neerraj Pathak... 19 Oct 2018 release.

The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Preity Zinta, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Evelyn Sharma, Mithun Chakraborty, Prakash Raj and Shreyas Talpade.  The action comedy is written and directed by Neerraj Pathak.

The makers have locked Dussehra, October 19, 2018, as the release date. Preity Zinta and Ameesha Patel will be seen on the big screens after a long hiatus and the audiences can't be happier. Reportedly, Sunny Deol will be seen in a double role in the movie and one of which is a gangster, aspiring to be a film actor. 

