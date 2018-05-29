Bharat: 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' actor to work with Salman Khan—Details inside

New Delhi: Ali Abbas Zafar directorial 'Bharat' is one of the most-awaited films of 2019. The movie stars Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The movie also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. The film went on floors in April and there is much curiosity about the film already.

Popular sitcom 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Aasif Sheikh is the latest actor to join the film. The actor will be working with Salman Khan after a gap of 12 years. Aasif plays the character of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in &TV's super-hit comedy show.

The official Twitter handle of the film shared the news along with a photograph of Aasif.

The tweet says- “Ace comedian @iaasifsheikh from popular TV serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai to work with @BeingSalmanKhan after 12 years @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife #Bharat”

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid. Bharat is no exception. It will release on the festival in 2019.

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

The title of the film is self-explanatory. We can expect Salman to showcase his patriotic side by essaying a character that has witnessed partition. Bharat will be an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.