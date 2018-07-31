हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bharat

Bharat: Did Priyanka Chopra quit Salman Khan starrer for her wedding? Reports suggest otherwise

The actress has now been replaced by Katrina Kaif. 

New Delhi: Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra left us all bewildered by her sudden exit from Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. The news came as a sudden shock since Pee Cee left the film after the shoot had begun! Director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed her exit through a tweet and wrote, "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life"

His tweets gave rise to speculations that Piggy Chops will soon be tying the knot with international singer Nick Jonas. Rumour mills still say that Priyanka's decision to quit 'Bharat' was because of her marriage to the pop-star. However, as per a DNA report, there is another side to the story.

A source told DNA, "“PC is extraordinarily professional. I remember she shot for a film, just a few days after her father (Dr Ashok Chopra) passed away in 2013. She was devastated by his death, yet she didn’t cancel the shoot. So, to say that she is opting out of a film at the nth hour, stating her engagement as a reason, seems a bit out of place.”

The report further reveals that PeeCee demanded around 13-14 Cr as her remuneration for the film. However, she was allegedly being paid Rs 6.5 cr and the actress was not happy with the price that was being offered. 

The same report says that Priyanka was also not aware of the sudden additions to the casts. DNA reports that the actress hadn't anticipated these additions and needed to condition her mind to accept the additions. 

The actress has now been replaced by Katrina Kaif. 

Bharat is slated for an Eid 2019 release and also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Tabu in pivotal roles.

