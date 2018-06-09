हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat

Bharat: Disha Patani to play Salman Khan's sister?

Disha Patani, who was earlier rumoured to be playing Salman's love interest in the film, will be reportedly playing the role of his sister. 

Bharat: Disha Patani to play Salman Khan&#039;s sister?

New Delhi: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani starrer 'Bharat' is one of the most talked-about films of B-Town. The movie also stars film actress Tabu and popular comedian Sunil Grover. 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Aasif Sheikh will also have a role in the film. While there is much buzz around the plot, the curiosity levels regarding the roles of the actors are quite high.

As per a Bollywoodlife.com report, Disha Patani, who was earlier rumoured to be playing Salman's love interest in the film, will be playing the role of his sister. The makers have remained tight-lipped about Disha's role and there is no official confirmation of the same.

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid and 'Bharat' is no exception. It will release on the festival in 2019.

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

The title of the film is self-explanatory. We can expect Salman to showcase his patriotic side by essaying a character that has witnessed partition. 'Bharat' will be an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'.

Tags:
BharatSalman KhanDisha Patani

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close