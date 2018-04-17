Bharat: First pic from the sets of Salman Khan starrer out

Mumbai: Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat produced by Atul Agnihotri and starring Salman Khan has gone on floors. The producer and the filmmaker took to Twitter Monday evening to share a picture from the sets of the film.

And Abbas wrote: "And it begins “Bharat” @BeingSalmanKhan . A journey of a man and a nation together . Eid 2019 (sic)."

From Abbas's tweet is clear that the film will narrate the tale of a man and his nation as they grow together.

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid. Bharat is no exception. It will release on the festival in 2019.

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

The title of the film is self-explanatory. We can expect Salman to showcase his patriotic side by essaying a character that has witnessed partition. Bharat will be an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.

The makers of the film have however remained tight-lipped about the rest of the star cast.

Bharat will mark Salman and Zafar’s third collaboration. The duo has already delivered two blockbusters – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.