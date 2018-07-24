हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bharat

Bharat: Is this Salman Khan's look in the film?

Reports suggest that Salman will sport multiple looks in the film.  

Bharat: Is this Salman Khan&#039;s look in the film?

Mumbai: After registering a moderately successful film in the form of Race 3 at the Box Office, Salman Khan is focussing on his next Eid release i.e. Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The film which has Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Salman's brother-in-law.

Reports suggest that Salman will sport multiple looks in the film. Ashley Rebello, the superstar's stylist took to Instagram to share a photograph of the actor to reveal one of his probable looks in the film. 

He wrote: "Sk in Bharat one day down many more to go (sic)."

Bharat,  an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, will be set in the backdrop of India in the 1940s and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

Bharat will mark Salman and Zafar’s third collaboration. The duo has already delivered two blockbusters – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid. From Wanted in 2009, to Dabangg in 2010, Bodyguard in 2011, Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, Kick in 2014, Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015 to Sultan in 2016, Salman has delivered blockbusters. Tubelight in 2017 was an exception and so was Race 3 that released this year. Race 3 scored decent numbers at the Box Office but couldn't impress the critics.

The film will also star Disha Patani essaying the character of a Trapeze artist. Ace comedian Sunil Grover, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Vibhuti Narayan Mishra aka Aasif Sheikh and powerhouse of talent Tabu too are on board.

