हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Bharat: Katrina Kaif poses for a dreamlike pic between shots

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Instagram page to share a dreamlike pic of Katrina in a bottle green ethnic wear.  

Bharat: Katrina Kaif poses for a dreamlike pic between shots
Pic courtesy: @katrinakaif (Instagram)

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif is making the most of her outdoor shoot in Malta. The pretty lady, who is all set to romance her former rumoured beau Salman Khan in his 2019 Eid release 'Bharat', posed for pics between shots while shooting for the film.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Instagram page to share a dreamlike pic of Katrina in a bottle green ethnic wear.

Take a look at the pic here:

 

Bharat#between #the#shots @katrinakaif #picture #by @marcinlaskawiec

A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on

Katrina is sporting soft girls and a desi look. 

The mesmerising beauty has two big releases this year with two superstars - 'Thugs of Hindostan' with Aamir Khan and 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan. Katrina had shared screen space with Aamir earlier in Yash Raj Films'Dhoom 3. Her chemistry with 'Mr Perfecionist' was appreciated by the audience and it will be interesting to see her with Aamir once again.

The stunner has also worked with Shah Rukh earlier. She had romanced him in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film also had Anushka Sharma as the second lead. Interestingly, Anand L Rai's Zero will see the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio sharing screen space once again. 

Katrina had a terrific time at the Box office last year with Salman starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, a film in which she pulled of breathtaking stunts. The film has proved to be Salman's most successful film at the Box Office.

Tags:
Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif picsSalman KhanKatrina Kaif Salman KhanBharat

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close