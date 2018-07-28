हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat leading lady

'Bharat' leading lady to be announced soon, says director Ali Abbas Zafar

Since Priyanka is no longer a part of the film, fans are curious to know who will replace the actress in the film.

&#039;Bharat&#039; leading lady to be announced soon, says director Ali Abbas Zafar
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' went on floors a few days back. The movie has an ensemble star-cast with the likes of Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover to name a few. The leading lady of the film, Priyanka Chopra stunned everyone as she backed out of the film on July 27. The reason behind this is speculated to be her engagement with beau Nick Jonas. Reports regarding Priyanka and Nick's engagement surfaced yesterday and buzzword is high that the two might tie the knot in October this year.

Since Priyanka is no longer a part of the film, fans are curious to know who will replace the actress in the film.

Addressing such queries, the director, Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter and wrote, “Yes yes yes ... we will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon.. We have been shooting Non stop and the simultaneously preparing for international schedules ....”

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

The title of the film is self-explanatory. We can expect Salman to showcase his patriotic side by essaying a character that has witnessed partition. Bharat will be an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid. Bharat is no exception. It will release on the festival in 2019.

Tags:
Bharat leading ladyPriyanka ChopraNick JonasSalman KhanDisha Patani

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close