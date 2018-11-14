हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Bharat: Makers recreate Wagah Border in Ludhiana for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's starrer

Since film shooting at original Wagah Border is not allowed due to security reasons, the makers recreated the set up in Ludhiana for Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial.

Bharat: Makers recreate Wagah Border in Ludhiana for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif&#039;s starrer

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is one busy actor of Bollywood. From hosting reality show 'Bigg Boss 12' to simultaneously shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' the actor has his diaries full with professional commitment. 

Only recently, we brought to you that the actor left for Punjab's Ludhiana to begin shooting for the last schedule of the film. And now, it has been learnt that the producers recreated a huge Wagah Border set for the film near Ballowal village in Ludhiana.

As per the Indian Express report, a crew member of the film said, "There were certain scenes in which actors have to cross-border and reach Pakistan side. It was not possible to shoot them at the original location. Also, it wasn’t practical to shoot at Wagah Border in Amritsar as it is normally not allowed by BSF due to security reasons. It was highly unlikely that BSF might have permitted."

The Sarpanch of Ballowal village named Gurmukh Singh told the website, "The production team approached us almost a month back and asked if they could shoot here. I spoke to farmers whose fields they wanted to use and an agreement was reached. Then the set of Wagah Border was prepared in around 20 days. Since it was difficult to get permission to shoot at an actual location in Amritsar, they chose our village. Farmers have been given compensation by the production house. The shooting here is likely to go on till November 18. However, the cast and crew are not staying in our village. They are staying at a high-end hotel in Ludhiana. They come here for the shoot only."

Salman and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Bharat' is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2019. The period-drama is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be set across different time periods, that spans over 60 years. The film will also have some war sequences.  As per the report, the film will show events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War. Salman will reportedly sport five different looks in the film.

'Bharat' also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles with Varun Dhawan in a cameo. The film is slated for release next year. 

Tags:
Salman KhanKatrina KaifBharatbharat filmAtul AgnihotriAli Abbas ZafarBharat Ludhiana shoot

