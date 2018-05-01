'Bharat' recce takes director near Indo-Pakistan border

New Delhi: Director Ali Abbas Zafar is busy scouting locations for his next project "Bharat", which features superstars Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The director on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a photograph, showing a signboard that read: "Islamabad 322, Lahore 24 and India Pak Border 2."

"Bharat -- location scouting," he captioned the image. This will be the director's third outing with Salman, with whom he has worked with in "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai". "Bharat" will release on Eid 2019.

The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film "Ode to My Father". It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.