Bharat: Salman Khan's leading lady in film finalised

Mumbai: The leading lady of Salman Khan starrer Bharat has been finalised and it is none other than Priyanka Chopra. The Desi girl, whose previous Bollywood film was Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal in 2016, is all set to make a splash on the Indian silver screen with the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter Tuesday to break this news.

He tweeted: "It's OFFICIAL... Priyanka Chopra joins the cast of #Bharat... Stars Salman Khan... #TigerZindaHai director Ali Abbas Zafar directs... Produced by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar... #Eid2019 release. (sic)."

Priyanka has worked with Ali is Gunday, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in 2014. It is a reunion of sorts for her not just with Ali but with Salman too!

The former Miss World will be share screen space with Salman after a hiatus of 10 years. She has worked with Salman in films - Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 2004, Salaam-e-Ishq in 2007 and God Tussi Great Ho in 2008.

It will be interesting to see the kind of chemistry the two will share on screen in the film set in the backdrop of India in the 1940s.

It's been a while we have seen PeeCee in Bollywood. She has, however, kept herself busy with regional film production and had made a brief appearance in her home production Ventilator, a Marathi film directed by Rajesh Mapuskar.

The actor-singer-producer has created a niche for herself in the West. She has become a popular personality in the US all thanks to her role in Quantico. The show has completed two successful seasons and will be back on the air with the next edition soon. She will now look forward to the release of her second Hollywood film - A Kid Like Jake, post which her third film Isn't it Romantic is expected to hit theatres.

She made her Hollywood debut with Dwayne Johnson's Baywatch in 2017.