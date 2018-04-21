Bharat: Sunil Grover proud to be a part of Salman Khan's film

Mumbai: Sunil Grover has been roped in by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Bharat, a film set during the times of the partition of the country. And the comedian-actor is proud to be a part of the project.

Zafar took to Twitter to welcome Sunil on board Bharat. He tweeted: "Welcome @WhoSunilGrover to #Bharat :) (sic)."

Sunil who was elated to have gotten an opportunity to work in the big budget film took to thank Zafar by tweeting: "Thank you Sir for giving me the Visa. I am so proud of being part of this project (sic)."

The comedian, a former member of Team Kapil Sharma, will play superstar Salman's friend in Bharat.

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid. Bharat is no exception. It will release on the festival in 2019.

The film, an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, will be set in the backdrop of India in the 1940s and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

Bharat will mark Salman and Zafar’s third collaboration. The duo has already delivered two blockbusters – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Coming back to Grover, the comedian has also been roped in by Vishal Bhardwaj for a film titled Chhuriyaan co-starring Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra and TV actress Radhika Madan.

For the unversed, Bharat is not Sunil's first film. He has worked in Akshay Kumar starrer Gabbar Is Back, Coffee with D, Baaghi, Heropanti, Zila Ghaziabad etc.

Here's wishing Grover all the best for his upcoming films.