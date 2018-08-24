हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Bharat: Sunil Grover will romance Nora Fatehi in Salman Khan's 2019 Eid release

Sunil had shared images from the shooting location in Malta.   

Bharat: Sunil Grover will romance Nora Fatehi in Salman Khan&#039;s 2019 Eid release
Pic courtesy: @norafatehi, @whosunilgrover (Instagram)

Mumbai: Salman Khan starrer Bharat which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar has a number of popular actors on board. Apart from Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Aasif Sheikh, the audience will also get to see Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in supporting roles.

Recently, Sunil had shared images from the shooting location in Malta. Nora too had shared an image stating that she is all set to shoot for Bharat.

The latest that we are getting to hear is that Sunil would be romancing Nora in the film. In fact, the film produced by Atul Agnihotri will have a romantic track to showcase their on-screen chemistry.

"The makers have incorporated a romantic track between Nora Fatehi and him in the film. Both of them are shooting for it in Malta. It will be a comical romance keeping Sunil’s forte in mind. She is playing a Latino character and her costumes are damn hot. Fans of Sunil will enjoy it immensely," Bollywoodlife.com quoted a source as saying.

The film had former Miss World Priyanka Chopra on board but she walked out of it a few days back. Now, Salman's former real-life ladylove has stepped in to play the leading lady. Bharat, is an official Hindi remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father.

Bharat set in the backdrop of India in the 1940s and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition, reports suggest.

The film will mark Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration. The duo has already delivered two blockbusters – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid. From Wanted in 2009, to Dabangg in 2010, Bodyguard in 2011, Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, Kick in 2014, Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015 to Sultan in 2016, Salman has delivered blockbusters. Tubelight in 2017 was an exception and so was Race 3 that released this year. Race 3 scored decent numbers at the Box Office but couldn't impress the critics.

Tags:
Salman KhanSunil GroverNora FatehiBharatKatrina Kaif

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close