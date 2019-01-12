हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

Bharat: Varun Dhawan to play the role of young Dhirubhai Ambani in the film?

Varun may be playing the role of business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani in the film.

Bharat: Varun Dhawan to play the role of young Dhirubhai Ambani in the film?

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. The shoot of the film is still going on and makers remain tight lipped about the details. The film has an ensemble star cast with Disha Patani, Tabu, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Aasif Sheikh, Sunil Grover playing important roles. While there are rumours that Disha is playing a trapeze artist in the film, there is no intimation about the roles of other actors.

However, as per a TimesofIndia report, Varun may be playing the role of business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani in the film. The report states that Varun might essay Ambani's younger self in the film.

It is to be noted that there is no official confirmation of the same.

The shoot of the film began in July 2018 with the cast and crew traveling to Malta, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai and Punjab's Ludhiana. 

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition. 

'Bharat' is scheduled for an Eid 2019 release and is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. 

Tags:
Varun DhawanBharatSalman KhanKatrina KaifDhirubhai Ambani

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close