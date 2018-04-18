Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Captivating posters of Harshvardhan Kapoor's second film out! See pics

Mumbai: Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor will be seen in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, an upcoming film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The posters of the film are out and they are quite intriguing.

Check them out here:

The film is reportedly about a Gujarati boy blessed with superpowers.

The film conceptualised by Motwane was on hold for many years. It was initially supposed to go on floors with Imran Khan on board. The film did not materialise then. Later there were reports suggesting that Sidharth Malhotra had replaced Imran in the project. Speculations were also rife that the film had been shelved. But now, it is a reality.

Harshvardhan was launched by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra opposite debutante Saiyami Kher in a film titled Mirzya. The film proved to be a dud at the Box office but Arjun succeeded in winning hearts by his performance.

The young and charming man has a biopic on Abhinav Bindra in his kitty, a film which will also star his father Anil Kapoor.