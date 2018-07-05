हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar proud, excited for 'Sonchiriya'

'Son Chiriya' revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s.

Bhumi Pednekar proud, excited for &#039;Sonchiriya&#039;

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar says she is proud and excited for her upcoming film "Sonchiriya", which is slated to release on February 8, 2019.

Bhumi, 28, on Wednesday, shared the film's first look, where actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Bajpayee are seen in a dacoit avatar.

"Watch us in 'Sonchiriya' releasing on February 8, 2019! So proud and excited for this one. Ronnie Screwvala, Abhishek Chaubey, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey," she captioned the image. 

The film is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, who earlier helmed films like "Udta Punjab", "Dedh Ishqiya" and "Ishqiya".

"Son Chiriya" revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s. This will be the first time Sushant and Bhumi will be seen starring together. 

 

Tags:
Bhumi PednekarSonchiriyaSushant Singh RajputRanvir ShoreyManoj Bajpayee

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close