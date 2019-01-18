हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aryan

Bhumi Pednekar replaces Taapsee Pannu in Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake?

Bhumi will reportedly play Vidya Sinha’s character in the remake. 

Bhumi Pednekar replaces Taapsee Pannu in Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake?
Photo courtesy: Instagram

The remake of "Pati, Patni Aur Woh' has been making headlines ever since the project was first announced. 

First it was specualted that Taapsee Pannu has been roped in by the makers to play the female lead opposite Bollywood current heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in the film. However, the makers issued a statement saying that Taapsee was never finalised for the movie. 

They released the statement after the actress claimed that the makers didn't even bothered to inform her about her ousting from the film, for which she had readjusted her entire schedule. 

Later, we heard that debutante Ananya Panday has been considered to play the role of another woman that was played by Ranjeeta Kaur in the original. 

Now, as per latest reports, actress Bhumi Pednekar has joined the cast and will be playing the role, which was earlier offered to Taapsee. As per reports, Bhumi will reportedly play Vidya Sinha’s character in the remake. 

The recreated version will be helmed by ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’ fame director Mudassar Aziz.

Yesterday, several reports claimed that apparently actor Kartik Aryan wasn't too on sharing the screen space with Taapsee and hence, asked the makers to get her replaced. Reportedly, it was after Kartik's insistence that Ananya was roped in for the film.

On being ousted from the movie, Taapsee had told Mumbai Mirror, "I was at the narration in November, in the presence of Juno and Abhay (Chopra, the film’s producers). I liked the script and gave it the go-ahead. I was asked to clear my schedule and I complied. Only the clauses remained to be negotiated. But they suddenly vanished."

Actor Arjun Kapoor was the original choice for the role. However, after he walked out of the film, the makers roped in Kartik to play the lead. While Kartik will reprise the role of Sanjeev Kumar in the film, Ananya will reportedly essay the role portrayed by Ranjeeta Kaur in the original.

Tags:
Kartik AryanTaapsee PannuAnanya PandayPatiPatni Aur Woh remakeBollywoodBhumi Pednekar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close