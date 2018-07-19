हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhumi Pednekar's role in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' inspired me: 'Fanney Khan' actor

Bhumi had done something similar for her debut film "Dum Laga Ke Haisha".

Mumbai: Actor Pihu Sand, who is all set to make her debut with Atul Manjrekar's "Fanney Khan", considers Bhumi Pednekar as her inspiration for the role.

Pihu, who plays an aspiring singer in the film, also starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, had to gain 20 kg for her role.

Bhumi had done something similar for her debut film "Dum Laga Ke Haisha".

"When I saw 'Dum Laga ke Haisha', I saw how heavy she was in the film but over and above she did such a good job. She gained weight for what she loved and yes that inspired me. I did the same because I love what I was going to do in 'Fanney Khan'," Pihu said in a statement.

Pihu plays Lata Sharma, a young girl who dreams of becoming a star performer while battling body shaming. 

The film is set to release on August 3. 

 

