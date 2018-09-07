हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam to star in short film 'Plus Minus' with Divya Dutta—View first look posters

The story will explore various dimensions of human relationships through the narrative of two individuals.

Bhuvan Bam to star in short film &#039;Plus Minus&#039; with Divya Dutta—View first look posters
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The beautiful and highly talented Divya Dutta is venturing in the world of short films. As she gears up for her short film debut with 'Plus Minus', YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam, mainly known for his comedy channel BB Ki Vines, kick starts his acting career with the same film. The story will explore various dimensions of human relationships through the narrative of two individuals.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “YouTube star Bhuvan Bam makes his acting debut with short film #PlusMinus... Divya Dutta too makes her short film debut... First look posters of #PlusMinus... Written and directed by Jyoti Kapur Das... A BB Ki Vines and Sikhya Entertainment production... 14 Sept 2018 release.”

Talking to IANS over an E-Mail, Bhuvan says, “ We are working with Mivi to bring a noble story on our digital platform - 'Plus Minus' starring Divya Dutta with me. It`s our first short film. I also have a bank of videos and music that I would want to put out in public”

He also says, "Today we don`t need to go through the tough process of auditions and trial to showcase your talent. We have platforms like YouTube and FB to help us come out in open and create their own world. I still shoot my videos on a cellphone, zero budget video today rakes in so much love, it`s only possible because of these digital platforms,"

(With IANS Inpus)

Bhuvan BamDivya DuttaPlus Minus

