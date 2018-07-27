हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Smita Patil

Biopic on my mother should be called 'Ek Thi Smita': Prateik

Prateik is currently busy promoting his upcoming film "Mulk", directed by Anubhav Sinha. 

Biopic on my mother should be called &#039;Ek Thi Smita&#039;: Prateik
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Prateik Babbar would love to have a biopic on his mother Smita Patil and he even has a title in mind. It should be called "Ek Thi Smita".

"People have talked about a biopic on my mother. And I am excited about it. In such a short span, it was one hell of a life lived. It is special. I would love to have a biopic made on her," Prateik told PTI.

Regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema, Patil acted in over 80 films in her career that spanned over a decade.

"I am ok with it. I don't know if my family is. I am not the only one to give a green signal to it...It has to be a collective decision of the family. It is a sensitive thing. But it is a beautiful thought," the actor said when asked whether there were any apprehensions in telling the story.

Patil, who was married to Raj Babbar, passed away in 1986 at the age of 31, barely two weeks after giving birth to Prateik due to some complications.

"I miss her a lot even today. She has been very inspiring. I have seen all her films, but I loved her the most in 'Bhumika'."

It is set to release on August 3. 

 

