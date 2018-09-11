हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bipasha Basu replaces Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 'Woh Kaun Thi?' remake?

Mumbai: Speculations were rife that a remake of 1964 classic Woh Kaun Thi was being planned with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan portraying the character originally essayed by Sadhana. But if the latest reports are anything to go by, Bipasha Basu has replaced the former Miss World as the leading lady.

According to a  report in Bollywood Hungama, Bipasha has been roped in by the makers.

The remake rights of Woh Kaun Thi have been acquired by Prernaa Arora and her business partner Arjun N Kapoor. 

The report also suggests that Kapoor may make his acting debut with the film.

Directed by Raj Khosla, black-and-white classic film Woh Kaun Thi, a  psychological thriller also starred Manoj Kumar and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles. The film went on to become a massive success at the Box Office and is one of the best thrillers ever produced by Indian cinema.

Its been over 3 years since we have seen Bipasha on the big screen. Aishwarya on the other had made her comeback with Sanjay Gupta's Jazbaa in 2015 after a hiatus of 5 years. Since then she has appeared in Sarbjit, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Fanney Khan.

