Blackmail Day 3 Box Office collections: Irrfan Khan starrer earns Rs 11 cr

New Delhi: Powerhouse performer Irrfan Khan's latest release 'Blackmail' has generated a positive buzz amongst the audiences. The critics have appreciated the performances of the cast and the film has done decent business at the Box Office in three days.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collections. He wrote: #Blackमेल puts up DECENT NUMBERS in its opening weekend... The BO performance is similar to #HindiMedium [₹ 12.56 cr], although that film had a lower screen count… Weekdays are crucial... Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr, Sun 4.56 cr. Total: ₹ 11.22 cr. India biz.

'Blackmail' is directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya to name a few.

The black comedy is quirky and Irrfan's stellar act has received rave reviews from fans. The storyline depicts the life of a married man who gets the shock of his life when one fine day finds out that his wife is cheating on him. But what he plans to do after that is what makes this quirk box drama a must watch.

Meanwhile, the lead actor Irrfan had opened up about his 'rare disease' a few days back and revealed through a tweet that he is suffering from NeuroEndrocrine Tumour. The fans have been praying for his speedy recovery and better health ever since he left for his treatment abroad.

Here's wishing he gets well soon!