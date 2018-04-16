Blackmail week 2 box office report: Irrfan Khan starrer earns Rs 19 cr

New Delhi: Bundle of talent, actor Irrfan Khan's latest release 'Blackmail' has got a mixed response at the Box Office. Critics have hailed the actor's performance in the dark comedy which is helmed by Abhinay Deo. The film has managed to earn over Rs 19 crore in the second week of its running.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collections. He wrote: #Blackमेल slides downwards... [Week 2] Fri 47 lakhs, Sat 86 lakhs, Sun 86 lakhs. Total: ₹ 19.11 cr. India biz.

#Blackमेल biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 16.92 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 2.19 cr

Total: ₹ 19.11 cr

India biz.

#Blackमेल slides downwards... [Week 2] Fri 47 lakhs, Sat 86 lakhs, Sun 86 lakhs. Total: ₹ 19.11 cr. India biz.#Blackमेल biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 16.92 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 2.19 cr

Total: ₹ 19.11 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

'Blackmail' has been produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya to name a few.

The black comedy is quirky and Irrfan's stellar act has received rave reviews from fans. The storyline depicts the life of a married man who gets the shock of his life when one fine day finds out that his wife is cheating on him. But what he plans to do after that is what makes this quirk box drama a must watch.

Meanwhile, the lead actor Irrfan had opened up about his 'rare disease' a few days back and revealed through a tweet that he is suffering from NeuroEndrocrine Tumour. The fans have been praying for his speedy recovery and better health ever since he left for his treatment abroad.

Here's wishing the power actor a speedy recovery.