Bollywood 2017: Get ready for movie marathon in January
Mumbai: New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and come January, moviegoers will have a gala time watching some of the most promising flicks. Bollywood has about four important films – all belonging to different genres – to offer to movie buffs. And fans of Vin Diesel in India too have reasons to make merry!
Interestingly, the Box Office will witness a clash of sorts because 2 sets of films will release on the same dates, thereby giving an opportunity to fans for a movie marathon.
As we bid goodbye to 2016, here’s taking a look at the five important films to look forward to in January:
Ok Jaanu
Directed by Shaad Ali, ‘Ok Jaanu’ starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur is an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil blockbuster ‘Ok Kanmani’. Produced by Karan Johar, ‘Ok Jaanu’, a romantic drama, will revolve around a couple that is in a live-in relationship.
The film is slated to release on January 13.
Haraamkhor
Starring method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi is an unusual love triangle film with humour in abundance. Set in the backdrop of rural India, ‘Haraamkhor’ has a very raw appeal. The film written and directed by Shlok Sharma ran into trouble with the censor board over its content. Moreover, the film’s poster too hand courted controversy.
The film is slated to release on January 13.
xXx: Return on Xander Cage
Vin Diesel starrer action-thriller xXx: Return on Xander Cage marks the Hollywood debut of our very own Deepika Padukone. The D.J.Caruso directorial which also stars Nina Dobrev, Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose, Toni Collette, and Kris Wu will have a worldwide release on January 20. However, the film will first release in India.
The film is slated to release on January 14.
Kaabil
Hrithik Roshan’s latest – Mohenjo Daro – proved to be a dud at the Box Office but the actor promises to return to the silverscreen with a bang. The superhero of Bollywood, Hrithik is all set to make a splash on the big screen with his home production ‘Kaabil’. The film which also stars Yami Gautam will see Hrithik essaying the role of a visually challenged man.
The film is slated to release on January 25.
Raees
Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited film – Raees –had courted controversy for having Pakistani actress Mahira Khan on board. The film which also stars method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will see SRK as Raees, a bootlegger based in Gujarat of the 1980s. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, ‘Raees’ was initially scheduled to release on Eid 2016 alongside Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’.
The film is slated to release on January 25.
So guys, are you ready for a movie marathon?
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Rangoon' music is opera-like, says Sukhwinder Singh
- Oscars nomination of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Sarbjit': Director Omung Kumar feels privileged
- Trying to carve a niche for myself, says Swara Bhaskar
- Salman Khan to get a special gift from his Pakistani fan
- Lokesh Kumari to re-enter Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'?
- Oscars nomination of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Sarbjit': Director Omung Kumar feels privileged
- Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' all set to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office!
- Shah Rukh Khan's movie costumes make him nostalgic
- Arjun Kapoor took lessons in Punjabi for right accent in Anil Kapoor starrer 'Mubaraka'
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’: Domestic and international Box Office report