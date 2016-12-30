Bollywood 2017: Get ready for movie marathon in January

Mumbai: New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and come January, moviegoers will have a gala time watching some of the most promising flicks. Bollywood has about four important films – all belonging to different genres – to offer to movie buffs. And fans of Vin Diesel in India too have reasons to make merry!

Interestingly, the Box Office will witness a clash of sorts because 2 sets of films will release on the same dates, thereby giving an opportunity to fans for a movie marathon.

As we bid goodbye to 2016, here’s taking a look at the five important films to look forward to in January:

Ok Jaanu

Directed by Shaad Ali, ‘Ok Jaanu’ starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur is an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil blockbuster ‘Ok Kanmani’. Produced by Karan Johar, ‘Ok Jaanu’, a romantic drama, will revolve around a couple that is in a live-in relationship.

The film is slated to release on January 13.

Haraamkhor

Starring method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi is an unusual love triangle film with humour in abundance. Set in the backdrop of rural India, ‘Haraamkhor’ has a very raw appeal. The film written and directed by Shlok Sharma ran into trouble with the censor board over its content. Moreover, the film’s poster too hand courted controversy.

The film is slated to release on January 13.

xXx: Return on Xander Cage

Vin Diesel starrer action-thriller xXx: Return on Xander Cage marks the Hollywood debut of our very own Deepika Padukone. The D.J.Caruso directorial which also stars Nina Dobrev, Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose, Toni Collette, and Kris Wu will have a worldwide release on January 20. However, the film will first release in India.

The film is slated to release on January 14.

Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan’s latest – Mohenjo Daro – proved to be a dud at the Box Office but the actor promises to return to the silverscreen with a bang. The superhero of Bollywood, Hrithik is all set to make a splash on the big screen with his home production ‘Kaabil’. The film which also stars Yami Gautam will see Hrithik essaying the role of a visually challenged man.

The film is slated to release on January 25.

Raees

Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited film – Raees –had courted controversy for having Pakistani actress Mahira Khan on board. The film which also stars method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will see SRK as Raees, a bootlegger based in Gujarat of the 1980s. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, ‘Raees’ was initially scheduled to release on Eid 2016 alongside Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’.

The film is slated to release on January 25.

So guys, are you ready for a movie marathon?