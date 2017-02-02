Bollywood showers love on Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer
New Delhi: Bollywood stars – Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt – have once again charmed the entire B-Town with their adorable chemistry. This time, the trailer of their upcoming flick 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is doing the magic.
From superstar Shah Rukh Khan to diva Jacqueline Fernandez, celebrities are going gaga over the freshly-revealed glimpse to the movie. have a look what they tweeted:
This is too saweeeeet! @Varun_dvn and @aliaa08 https://t.co/l14HIf9mmt
— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) February 2, 2017
@karanjohar The trailer is awesome! It has 'compounded' everyone's interest!
I absolutely loved it! @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @ShashankKhaitan https://t.co/e6qCsc1ppT
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) February 2, 2017
@karanjohar @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @ShashankKhaitan #BadrinathKiDulhania looks like soooo much fun!!! You guys are pure magic together!!! https://t.co/xE6sYO2WLA
— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 2, 2017
Giving all the right feels! Badri & his dulhania Loved the trailer @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 #BadrinathKiDulhania https://t.co/6FE57yVuwW
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2017
Way too cute!! can't wait to see these two back on screen together @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn https://t.co/st4YWhR0kW
— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) February 2, 2017
Ridiculously fun trailer you guys!! #BadrinathKiDulhania looks amazing @karanjohar @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn https://t.co/4s5SzYkJOn
— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 2, 2017
Loveeee the #BadrinathKiDulhania trailer!!! And love love lovinggg @Varun_dvn & @aliaa08 !!! Woohooooo @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar
— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 2, 2017
Very sweet. Especially tedha mooh… @varun_dvn & @aliaa08 look lovely together. All the best bhai https://t.co/olF1QSu94l
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2017
This is the third time that this lovable duo will be seen sharing the screen space. 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' marks the second instalment of a franchise that began with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.
The Shashank Khaitan directorial is scheduled for a release on March 10 this year.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Lucky, my husband pushed me back into doing movies: Preity Zinta
- 'Saanson Ke' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' will touch your heart – Watch
- Eid release is owned by Salman Khan: Karan Johar
- If Pakistan has opened arms, we should move up: Rakesh Roshan
- Urvashi Rautela credits modelling for Bollywood career
- Eid release is owned by Salman Khan: Karan Johar
- If Pakistan has opened arms, we should move up: Rakesh Roshan
- Pakistani cinegoers now awaiting release of 'Dangal', 'Raees'
- Kangana Ranaut’s response to question on going international will surprise you
- 'Raees' promotions: Shah Rukh Khan charms Ahmedabad city