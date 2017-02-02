Bollywood showers love on Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer

New Delhi: Bollywood stars – Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt – have once again charmed the entire B-Town with their adorable chemistry. This time, the trailer of their upcoming flick 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is doing the magic.

From superstar Shah Rukh Khan to diva Jacqueline Fernandez, celebrities are going gaga over the freshly-revealed glimpse to the movie. have a look what they tweeted:

Way too cute!! can't wait to see these two back on screen together @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn https://t.co/st4YWhR0kW — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) February 2, 2017

Very sweet. Especially tedha mooh… @varun_dvn & @aliaa08 look lovely together. All the best bhai https://t.co/olF1QSu94l — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2017

This is the third time that this lovable duo will be seen sharing the screen space. 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' marks the second instalment of a franchise that began with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

The Shashank Khaitan directorial is scheduled for a release on March 10 this year.