close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »

Bollywood showers love on Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 17:28
Bollywood showers love on Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt&#039;s &#039;Badrinath Ki Dulhania&#039; trailer

New Delhi: Bollywood stars – Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt – have once again charmed the entire B-Town with their adorable chemistry. This time, the trailer of their upcoming flick 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is doing the magic.

From superstar Shah Rukh Khan to diva Jacqueline Fernandez, celebrities are going gaga over the freshly-revealed glimpse to the movie. have a look what they tweeted: 

This is the third time that this lovable duo will be seen sharing the screen space. 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' marks the second instalment of a franchise that began with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

The Shashank Khaitan directorial is scheduled for a release on March 10 this year.

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 17:28

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.