Janhvi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor gets emotional after watching Janhvi Kapoor's 'Dhadak'

'Dhadak' is the Hindi remake of hit Marathi Blockbuster 'Sairat'.

New Delhi: Late actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor's debut film 'Dhadak' has been in news ever since its inception. The Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer will hit the theatres on July 20, 2018. However, before the release of the film, Jahnvi's father Boney Kapoor saw the film after which he got quite emotional. 

Janvhi told Bhawna Munjal of Zeenews, "He got quite emotional. He is very happy and liked the film very much. He is very proud of me and I hope to make other people happy through my work."

Ishaan Khatter, who is Shahid Kapoor's brother also said that Shahid liked the trailer very much and said that the film is good for Ishaan's career.

Both Janhvi and Ishaan are restless as well as excited for the film. 

'Dhadak' is the Hindi remake of hit Marathi Blockbuster 'Sairat'. In the movie and during its promotions, Ishaan and Janhvi's chemistry can be seen. However, the two share an incredible chemistry off screen as well. Ishaan called Janhvi his best friend during the shoot of the film. "We both have spent a lot of time together. So we are quite comfortable with each other", said the actor.

Praising his co-star, the actor said that Janhvi brings very good energy to the set and keeps everyone happy. The actor further added that Janhvi is full of innocence and works from her heart.

The two actors share a good rapport with the director Shashank Khaitan. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

'Dhadak' is Janhvi's first film while Ishaan has previously worked in 'Beyond the Clouds'

