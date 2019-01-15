Boney Kapoor slaps legal notice on Priya Prakash Varrier's Sridevi Bungalow

New Delhi: Last year, Priya Prakash Varrier took the entire internet by storm with her 'wink' act. And now, she is all set to make her debut in the Hindi film industry with 'Sridevi Bungalow'. On Monday, the first trailer of the film was dropped by the makers, and unfortunately, within hours of its release, the film has found itself in troubled waters.

In the trailer, Priya is seen playing the role of an actress by the name of Sridevi, who appears to be very lonely. The end of the teaser has a shot of bathtub with a woman's feet hanging out of it lifelessly. The scene is eerily similar to that of Sridevi's death last year since the legendary actress passed away due to accidental drowning in a bathtub during her stay in Dubai's Jumeirah hotel.

Minutes after the trailer was unveiled, the makers started to face the flak by the audience who felt that the film is a mockery of late superstar Sridevi's life.

Watch the trailer here:

Sridevi's husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor has sent a legal notice to the team. Confirming the same, 'Sridevi Bungalow' director Mambully told Cinestaan.com, "We received a legal notice from Mr Boney Kapoor last week. And we will face it. I want to My film is a suspense thriller. I told him (Boney Kapoor) that Sridevi is a common name. My film's character also happens to be an actress. We will face it (the legal case)."

On the other hand, Priya has refused to accept or deny that the film is inspired by the life of Sridevi.

In the meantime, Priya is rumoured to be a part of Karan Johar's upcoming period-drama 'Takht'. She was in fact seen clicking pictures with cast Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal sometime back. Earlier, she was also speculated to play a key role in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba', which, however, turned out to be a hoax.