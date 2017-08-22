Bose Dead/Alive trailer starring Rajkummar Rao will give you goosebumps - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who is known for his breakthrough performances on-screen, is all set to stun the viewers by essaying the character of legendary freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose. No, we are not talking about any Bollywood film here. Instead, the 32-year-star will be bringing to light 'the story of India's biggest cover-up' through a web series.

A mind-blowing trailer of the show was recently released online and, oh boy, it totally looks quite intriguing. It will revolve around Bose and his mysterious death. The two minute and 12 second-long glimpse has already garnered more than two million views on YouTube.

Check out:

'Bose Dead/Alive' also features Patralekhaa Paul and Edward Sonnenblick in prominent roles. It has been directed by Pulkit.