close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Box Office report: Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' picks up pace on weekend again

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 17:28
Box Office report: Aamir Khan&#039;s &#039;Dangal&#039; picks up pace on weekend again

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's latest release 'Dangal' has once again gained momentum, all thanks to the weekend movie outing of cinema lovers. You will be amazed to know that the Nitesh Tiwari directorial collected more than Rs 2 crore on Saturday.

"#Dangal witnesses a spurt in biz yet again... 76.47% growth... [Week 5] Fri 1.19 cr, Sat 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 378.24 cr. India biz. ATBB," Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The movie is also doing exceptionally well overseas as well. It is now expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark anytime soon. 

He further posted on the social media, "#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Till 21 Jan: $ 29.19 million [₹ 198.73 cr]... Nears ₹ 200 cr mark... USA-Canada $ 12.11 mn UAE-GCC $ 8.40 mn UK $ 4 mn."

'Dangal' highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The flick also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.

It was released on December 23, 2016.

First Published: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 17:28

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

  • The Crew movie review: Visually rich, entertaining 
  • 'Coffee With D' movie review: Sunil Grover’s film is fun in a ditzy way 
© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.