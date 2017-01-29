Box Office report: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' crosses Rs 75 crore mark
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' is making the most of its opening weekend. The Rahul Dholakia directorial has now managed to mint more than Rs 75 crore at the Box Office.
It reportedly collected Rs 15.61 on Saturday. "#Raees is EXCELLENT... Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr. Total: ₹ 75.44 cr. India biz," Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.
Directed by Rahul Dholakia, 'Raees' is set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat. The flick touches upon the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.
In the film, SRK essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood. It also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role.
#Raees is EXCELLENT... Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr. Total: ₹ 75.44 cr. India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 29 January 2017
The team of 'Raees' is planning to celebrate the movie's success with a party here sans alcohol on Monday -- January 30, the Martyrs' Day that marks Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.
(With IANS inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Box Office report: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' crosses Rs 75 crore mark
- Farah Khan has an interesting solution to tackle with people who are slamming Bollywood
- Padma Lakshmi to catwalk for Tarun Tahiliani at Lakmé Fashion Week
- John Legend slams Donald Trump's immigration ban
- International Young Chef Olympiad begins
- Farah Khan has an interesting solution to tackle with people who are slamming Bollywood
- Here's how Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' team plans to celebrate success
- Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet- Ek Prem Katha': Anupam Kher wraps shoot
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali finally opens up about attack on 'Padmavati' sets
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees', Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil' to release soon in Pakistan
Top Videos
-
'Mann Ki Baat': Highlights of what PM Narendra Modi said in the programme
-
Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav hold joint press conference in Lucknow - Watch
-
Rajesh Sawant, fitness trainer of U-19 Indian cricket team found dead under mysterious circumstances
-
Mob attacks police station in West Bengal's Bardhman, several policemen injured