Box Office report: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' crosses Rs 75 crore mark

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' is making the most of its opening weekend. The Rahul Dholakia directorial has now managed to mint more than Rs 75 crore at the Box Office.

It reportedly collected Rs 15.61 on Saturday. "#Raees is EXCELLENT... Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr. Total: ₹ 75.44 cr. India biz," Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, 'Raees' is set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat. The flick touches upon the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.

In the film, SRK essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's foray into Bollywood. It also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role.

#Raees is EXCELLENT... Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr. Total: ₹ 75.44 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 29 January 2017

The team of 'Raees' is planning to celebrate the movie's success with a party here sans alcohol on Monday -- January 30, the Martyrs' Day that marks Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

(With IANS inputs)