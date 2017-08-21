Box Office report: 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' to emerge as Akshay Kumar's biggest hit ever?

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' continued to rake in moolah during its second weekend at the Box Office. The Shree Narayan Singh directorial reportedly minted more than Rs 8 crore on Sunday.

With this, it is being said that the total collection of the Bhumi Pednekar starrer has now crossed Rs 115 crore mark. Movie critic and film analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to Twitter to confirm the same.

"#ToiletEkPremKatha has a GLORIOUS Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4 cr, Sat 6.75 cr, Sun 8.25 cr. Total: ₹ 115.05 cr. India biz. #TEPK," he posted on the microblogging website.

#ToiletEkPremKatha has a GLORIOUS Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4 cr, Sat 6.75 cr, Sun 8.25 cr. Total: ₹ 115.05 cr. India biz. #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2017

Interestingly, if the flick maintains the same pace at the BO, it will soon surpass the lifetime business of 'Rowdy Rathore' which is Akki's highest grosser till date.

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions in rural India. It was released on August 11, 2017.