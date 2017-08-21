close
Box Office report: 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' to emerge as Akshay Kumar's biggest hit ever?

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions in rural India. It was released on August 11, 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 17:07
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' continued to rake in moolah during its second weekend at the Box Office. The Shree Narayan Singh directorial reportedly minted more than Rs 8 crore on Sunday.

With this, it is being said that the total collection of the Bhumi Pednekar starrer has now crossed Rs 115 crore mark. Movie critic and film analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to Twitter to confirm the same.

"#ToiletEkPremKatha has a GLORIOUS Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4 cr, Sat 6.75 cr, Sun 8.25 cr. Total: ₹ 115.05 cr. India biz. #TEPK," he posted on the microblogging website. 

Interestingly, if the flick maintains the same pace at the BO, it will soon surpass the lifetime business of 'Rowdy Rathore' which is Akki's highest grosser till date.

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions in rural India. It was released on August 11, 2017.

