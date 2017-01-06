Box Office report, week 2: Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' emerges as all time blockbuster

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has once again entered the prestigious Rs 300 crore club at the Box Office, all thanks to his latest release 'Dangal'. You will be amazed to know that the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has now minted more than Rs 313 crores.

Don’t rub your eyes, you read that right. It reportedly collected Rs 9.12 crore on Thursday.

"#Dangal [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 32.04 cr, Mon 13.45 cr, Tue 10.46 cr, Wed 9.23 cr, Thu 9.12 cr. Total: ₹ 313.50 cr. ATBB," Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

It is also being said that the movie will soon cross the lifetime business of Mr Perfectionist starrer 'PK'. If this happens, then 'Dangal' will become the biggest hit of Indian cinema.

'Dangal' highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The flick also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.

#Dangal

Week 1: ₹ 197.54 cr

Week 2: ₹ 115.96 cr

Total: ₹ 313.50 cr nett

India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 6 January 2017

It was released on December 23, 2016.