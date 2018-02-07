Brahmastra: Actor-wrestler Saurav Gurjar to play negative role in Karan Johar's film

Mumbai: Actor-wrestler Saurav Gurjar, known for portraying Bheem and Ravan on the small screen, is set to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. He will play a negative role in Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Asked about his character in the film, Saurav said in a statement: "I will be seen playing a negative role. It's a modern-day film set in India. But the reason it's called 'Brahmastra' is because the energies, wisdom and powers in the film come from ancient India."

"'Brahmastra' is a weapon of Hindu God Brahma, who is called the creator of universe, and hence is considered quite powerful," he added.

Saurav is currently in Florida, US for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) training.

"I am thankful to WWE for giving me the permission and allowing me to do the film," he said.

Saurav will start shooting for the film by early next month.

Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy adventure movie.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the first part of the franchise will arrive in theatres on August 15, 2019.