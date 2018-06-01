हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Brahmashtra

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt prep for next schedule—See pic

The official twitter handle of Dharma Productions shared a picture from the sets.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in 'Brahmastra'. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. TV actress Mouni Roy will also be seen in the film.

The official twitter handle of Dharma Productions shared a picture from the sets. In the pic, Alia, Ranbir, Amitabh and the director can be seen discussing something. 

Check out the tweet right here:

Ayan Mukerji has also directed coming-of-age movies such as Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. This is the first time that Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen space. Ranbir had recently confirmed that he is dating Alia, which left all the fans excited. 

In an interview with GQ India magazine June issue, Ranbir opened up on his personal and professional life. When asked whether he is dating Alia or not, Ranbir said that it is really new right now and he doesn't want to overspeak. It needs time and space to breathe. 

Ranbir said that Alia, as an actor, and a person is 'flowing' right now. Whenever he (Ranbir) looks at her work, act or even in life, Alia gives something which Ranbir is aspiring too for himself. 

The actor further added that it is new so it must be allowed to cook a bit. 

