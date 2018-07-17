हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Brahmastra: Mouni Roy strikes a pose with Telugu megastar Nagarjuna - See pic

The Bengali beauty strikes a pose with the veteran, and the duo seems delighted to be working with each other.

Mumbai: Mouni Roy is going places both literally and otherwise. The pretty actress, who is shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria, took to her Instagram page to share a photograph with Telugu megastar Nagarjuna.

Mouni wrote: "Grateful thankful peaceful about all shoot days these days 
#justhowwonderfulisHe #Bràhmästrà (sic)." 

Nagarjuna is on board the film for a very special role. The dashing actor had shared a few images from the location where the film's second schedule is being shot.

Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is touted as Bollywood's first trilogy. The fantasy-adventure film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of the mega-budget venture.

This is Mouni's second film. The actress, who began her acting career with daily soaps on Indian TV, will make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold on August 15.

The film directed by Reema Kagti will see her playing Mrs Monobina Das, wife of Tapan Das (played by Akshay Kumar).

Mouni has indeed struck gold! After films with Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni will share screen space in John Abraham starrer spy-thriller RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, reports suggest.

Mouni RoyNagarjunabrahmastraBrahmastra trilogyRanbir KapoorAlia BhattAmitabh Bachchan

