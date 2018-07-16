हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Brahmastra: Nagarjuna joins Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan's film - See pics

Producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to share a picture which shows Nagarjuna and his wife Amala striking a pose with filmmaker Mukerji, Ranbir and Alia.

Pic courtesy: @iamnagarjuna

Mumbai: Telugu megastar Nagarjuna is on board Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The handsome actor has a very special role in the film which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

He tweeted: "We are honoured and exceptionally excited to have the one and only @iamnagarjuna doing an extremely “special” role in our film #BRAHMASTRA !! Directed by Ayan Mukerji @SrBachchan @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor ...thank you sir for your love and your beautiful energy! (sic)."

Nagarjuna too shared a few pictures from the location. He tweeted: "sunny Sunday and a fantastic lunch with the #brahmāstra team..we missed you!! @karanjohar (sic)."

He added: "Thank you @karanjohar, @SrBachchan Ji,Ranbir,@aliaa08,Ayan and the dream Team of @DharmaMovies for making me feel so special and welcome. Loving every minute here in Devin,Bulgaria!!(sic)."

The fantasy adventure series will be a trilogy, a first of its kind in Bollywood.  The first part of the film is expected to release on August 15, 2019.

The cast of the film shot for the first schedule of the film in Bulgaria. Ranbir and Alia were joined by Mouni Roy, famous for her portrayal of Naagin on Indian Tv.

Brahmastra also has actor-wrestler Saurav Gurjar on board to play a negative role.

The film has been named after Lord Brahma's weapon which is believed to be the most powerful.

