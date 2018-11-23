हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Brahmastra: Post injury, Alia Bhatt shoots a stunt sequence with Ranbir Kapoor —Pics

On Wednesday, pictures of Ranbir escorting Alia to a clinic had surfaced online.

Brahmastra: Post injury, Alia Bhatt shoots a stunt sequence with Ranbir Kapoor —Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt will share screen space with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in 'Brahmastra' . The film's shoot is currently going on and Alia had suffered an injury on the film's set two days ago, reports suggest.

Looks like the actress is now fit and ready to get back to work as she was recently clicked shooting for a stunt in the film along with her beau Ranbir.

Check out the pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On Wednesday, pictures of Ranbir escorting Alia to a clinic had surfaced online. The 'Raazi' actress was accompanied by Ranbir and the two were clicked together as they visited a clinic. Later, the 36-year-old actor was spotted at Alia's residence.

Ranbir and Alia are rumoured to be dating each other ever since they began shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Even though they haven't made anything official, their time-to-time public appearances and Alia's many Instagram posts clicked by Ranbir tells us there is more than what meets the eye. The duo is often spotted hanging out with each other's families as well!

Rumours of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

Coming to 'Brahmastra', the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will release in Christmas 2019.  Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is backing the film.

Tags:
Alia BhattRanbir KapoorBrahmastaAlia Bhatt injuredAmitabh Bachchan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close