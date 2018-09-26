हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

'Brahmastra' will take Indian cinema to another level, says Alia Bhatt

Brahmastra is a fantasy film that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019.  

&#039;Brahmastra&#039; will take Indian cinema to another level, says Alia Bhatt
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt, who is busy shooting for "Brahmastra," has said the film will take cinema in India to another level.

"We all are very excited for the film...I think 'Brahmastra' is a step ahead. It will take cinema to another level so, I am very excited for the next year," Alia told the media at the preview of "East Greets West - A Conversation Through Calligraphy" on Tuesday here.

The cast of "Brahmastra" including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia and producer Karan Johar, keeps posting pictures of the film's shooting in progress on the social media, but the actress said: "Hopefully, none of them is from the film."

Attending the calligraphy exhibition, in which two strangers come together depicting a story through decorative lettering even though they do not speak the same language, Alia said: "It shows how art has no boundaries and there is only language and that is art..."

She also revealed that she used to do charcoal paintings in school. And she would like to make her cat Edward's portrait someday.

Brahmastra is a fantasy film that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019.

Tags:
Alia BhattbrahmastraRanbir KapoorBrahmastra trilogyAmitabh Bachchan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close