Can you guess which Deepika Padukone film is Ranveer Singh's favourite? Hint: Not Padmaavat

New Delhi: Bollywood's current number one actress, Deepika Padukone has delivered an impressive act as Rani Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'. The actress played the titular role of the fierce princess which won many hearts.

Now, the film also stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maharwal Ratan Singh. Their powerful acts have been appreciated widely and the film has successfully entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

BollywoodLife.com quizzed Ranveer after receiving a thunderous response from the viewers for playing Khilji too well. The actor was asked which performance of Deepika—Mastani in Bajirao Mastani or Rani Padmavati in Padmaavat— he loved the most.

And surprisingly, he said 'Piku'. Aww! Well, Dippy in and as Piku was loved by the fans. The film was helmed by Shoojit Sircar ans starred megastar Amitabh Bachchan and classic actor Irrfan Khan in the lead.

Ranveer and Deepika have acted in three films together and all have been helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. From 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' to now 'Padmaavat', the actors have been appreciated for their act in respective films and more so for the sizzling chemistry they share on and off screen.