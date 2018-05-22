हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Captured! Shah Rukh Khan indulges in some deep conversation with Aanand L Rai — See pic

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Alabama along with actor Anushka Sharma where they are shooting for the film 'Zero'. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently shooting for the film 'Zero', was caught in a candid moment with director Aanand L Rai and other team members.

Celebrity manager Pooja Dadlani a shared a collage of two candid clicks of Khan from the sets of 'Zero'. In the photos, Shah Rukh and Aanand are seen engaged in a deep conversation.

Pooja captioned the photo as, "We can chat absolutely anywhere! Love these candid conversations... #zero".

 

Earlier today, filmmaker Aanand too shared a photo from the set of the film in which he was seen posing with actor R Madhavan. "It's #3YearsOfTanuWedsManuReturns and feel so happy to shoot with My Maddy our Manu in US for #zero #friendsforever @cypplOfficial," he wrote. 

It is to be noted that Aanand and Madhavan had teamed together in 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Tanu Weds Manu: Returns'. 

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Anand had said about Shah Rukh, "I am fascinated to see how a man with 25 years of a career, with so much success, fame, so many blockbusters, can still have childlike energy. He did not burn out. He is the most obedient actor I have seen ever in my life. His energy on set is like a young boy doing his first film. I want to say that he is the best newcomer a director will get on the set... In fact, that is something I am trying to learn from him."

"Physically the shoot was very exhausting but the whole team had a great time working towards it because of the fact that I worked with a bunch of enthusiastic actors, and Khan Saab is one of them. He surprises me to an extent that at times it scares me to think whether as a director I am able to match up to his level of talent. He is an extraordinary man, not just as an actor but also as a human," he had added. 

The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead. 'Zero' is slated to release on December 21 this year. 

