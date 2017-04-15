CBFC needs to come to consensus, says Sonakshi Sinha

New Delhi: After the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanded that ‘Noor’ makers edit a reference to veteran journalist Barkha Dutt in the film, its leading lady Sonakshi Sinha says the censor body needs to have a uniform approach towards movies.

In ‘Noor’, Sonakshi plays a journalist who idolises a popular journalist, but the CBFC has asked the makers to edit the surname Dutt.

When asked about it, Sonakshi told IANS: "The censor board really needs to come to a consensus within themselves on what is right in one film... Is not right in another film."

"There is no consistency in what they censor or what they uncensor, so I think they first need to come to a consensus."

Directed by Sunhil Sippy, the crime thriller comedy is an adaptation of Pakistani novel 'Karachi, You're Killing Me!' by Saba Imtiaz.

The novel centres around a 20-year-old reporter Ayesha Khan, living in Karachi, and her misadventures and finding a nice lover.