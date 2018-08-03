हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Emraan Hashmi

Cheat India: Newbie Shreya Dhanwanthary is Emraan Hashmi's leading lady

Shreya Dhanwanthary is not only a popular face in the advertisement world but has also featured in several leading web series.

Cheat India: Newbie Shreya Dhanwanthary is Emraan Hashmi&#039;s leading lady
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Shreya Dhanwanthary, who has been a part of South industry and worked in films like 'Sneha Geetham', has been cast as the female lead opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'Cheat India'. 

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle writing, "Shreya Dhanwanthary signed as the lead for #CheatIndia... Stars Emraan Hashmi... Directed by Soumik Sen... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Emraan Hashmi... 25 Jan 2019 release... #RepublicDayWeekend."

Shreya will feature as the female lead in Emraan Hashmi's next, 'Cheat India', which is based on the malpractices of the education system. The actress who has popular web-series  'The Reunion' to her credit, has also been a model and a popular face in commercials. She is also an accomplished dancer and has trained in dance forms like Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi and Kathak. The debutante also holds a BTech degree.

'Cheat India' will be directed by Soumil Sen and produced under the banner of Emraan Hashmi Films,. Th film revolves around the malpractices prevalent in the Indian education system. It will focus on the Indian education system affected by crime and corruption.

Earlier, talking about his film, Emraan had told news agency PTI, "The script and title of 'Cheat India' are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I've read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography. I am also looking forward to working with some formidable partners - Soumik, an amazing storyteller, Ellipsis, the new kids with a pulse on clutter-breaking content and marketing, and T-Series, with whom I share an old association on music and films."

Bhushan Kumar, of T-Series, said the film serves the 'new-age appetite for compelling content rooted in realism.' 

'Cheat India' is slated to be released on January 25, 2019.

