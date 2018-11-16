हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cheat India teaser: Emraan Hashmi runs cheating mafia, exposes shocking education scam

After making a splash on the silver screen with Ajay Devgn starrer Baadshaho in 2017, Emraan Hashmi is back with a film titled 'Cheat India'. 

New Delhi: After making a splash on the silver screen with Ajay Devgn starrer Baadshaho in 2017, Emraan Hashmi is back with a film titled 'Cheat India'. The actor, who has delivered super-hits in the past, is all set to unravel discrepancies in the Indian education system with the film. 

Earlier this week, speculations were rife about the character played by Emraan after the makers unveiled the film poster that showed the actor's face stitched together by an assortment of exam admission cards and currency notes.

And now, the makers have unveiled the first official teaser of the film, that is all set to leave viewers intrigued and impressed.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first official teaser of the film, writing, "From the makers of #TumhariSulu, #Neerja and #Raid... Teaser of #CheatIndia... Stars Emraan Hashmi... Directed by Soumik Sen... 25 Jan 2019 release... #RepublicDayWeekend... #CheatIndiaTeaser:."

Take a look: 

The film will also mark the debut of Shreya Dhanwanthary and features over 40 theatre actors, who were cast by the makers after extensive auditioning. 

The shooting of the film was wrapped up in September this year. Earlier, while announcing the project, the 39-year-old had said that the film will take a startling look at the crimes in the Indian education system 'which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts'. He had further said that he was excited to be essaying a character which he believes will be a landmark one in his filmography.

'Cheat India' is helmed by 'Gulaab Gang' director Soumik Sen. This is the second flick from Hashmi’s production house- Emraan Hashmi Films. 

The film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2019 and is most likely to face a Box Office clash with Kangana Rananut's Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi' and Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30'. 

