Bollywood films 2018

Two films are releasing on Friday this week.

Check out the Bollywood films releasing this Friday

Mumbai: The month of August has had a number of big Bollywood releases. From Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao's Fanney Khan to Anubhav Sinha's Mulk stars Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar  to Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2, John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee's Satyameva Jayate to Reema Kagti's Gold starring Akshay Kumar and last but not the least Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, August has been an exciting month for moviegoers.

Movie buffs will get a couple of more opportunities to visit the theatre on Friday as two comedy films are all set to release.

Stree

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree, a Horror-comedy genre film stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The trailer of the film which was unveiled a few days back tickled people's funny bone. It is Shraddha and Rajkummar's first film together. Stree has Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. It will release on August 31. 

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

The film starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol is the third instalment of the franchise which began with Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2011. Directed by Samir Karnik, the first instalment minted over Rs 150 crores at the Box Office. The trio returned with the second instalment Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 directed by Sangeeth Sivan in 2013 but it turned out to be a dud. But the trio is back to tickle your funny bone once again. YPD Phir Se will also have special appearances by Salman Khan and evergreen beauty Rekha. The film is slated to release on August 31.

Both the films promise a lot of entertainment. Which one would you choose.

