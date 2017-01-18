'Commando 2' poster: Vidyut Jammwal is blinded by money

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk Vidyut Jammwal will once again be seen flaunting his exceptional action skills in the upcoming film 'Commando 2'. A poster to it was recently unveiled on the social media that showcases the 'Force' actor going blind by money.

"Finding out the truth is commando's first priority. Gear up for #Commando2 @relianceEnt @penmovies @sunshinepicture," the 36-year-old star tweeted along with the teaser poster.

The movie will deal with some serious issues like black money and corruption.

'Commando 2' is being produced by The Phantoms, Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Dhaval Jayantilal Gada. The flick will be presented by Reliance Entertainment & Jayantilal Gada [PEN] in association with Sunshine Pictures.

The flick is a sequel to 2013 release 'Commando – A One Man Army' which also featured Vidyut. Its sequel reportedly stars Adah Sharma and Esha Gupta in key roles.