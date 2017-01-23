'Commando 2' trailer is out! Vidyut Jammwal enthrals audience with mind-blowing stunts - WATCH

Mumbai: Finally, the wait for heavy-duty action film 'Commando 2' has come to an end!

Reliance Entertainment on Monday took to Twitter to release the trailer of actor Vidyut Jammwal-starring 'Commando 2'.

The trailer features mind-blowing stunts by Vidyut Jammwal!

'Commando 2' has Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy in key roles.

The film is set to release on March 3, 2017 and is directed by Deven Bhojani.

In the espionage thriller Vidyut is on a mission to trace black money which has been siphoned to banks abroad.

