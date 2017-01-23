'Commando 2' trailer is out! Vidyut Jammwal enthrals audience with mind-blowing stunts - WATCH
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 21:42
Mumbai: Finally, the wait for heavy-duty action film 'Commando 2' has come to an end!
Reliance Entertainment on Monday took to Twitter to release the trailer of actor Vidyut Jammwal-starring 'Commando 2'.
The trailer features mind-blowing stunts by Vidyut Jammwal!
'Commando 2' has Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy in key roles.
The film is set to release on March 3, 2017 and is directed by Deven Bhojani.
In the espionage thriller Vidyut is on a mission to trace black money which has been siphoned to banks abroad.
WATCH trailer here:-
First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 21:30
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Commando 2' trailer is out! Vidyut Jammwal enthrals audience with mind-blowing stunts - WATCH
- Arms Act case: Being a friend I am happy for Salman Khan, says Daisy Shah
- Ali Fazal sponsors self-defence for girls in his family
- When Shah Rukh Khan visited Taj Mahal with his 'first income'
- 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan is travelling from Mumbai to Delhi by train – See pics
- 42 years of 'Deewar': Amitabh Bachchan says it had the best screenplay ever
- Overseas Box Office: Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' crosses Rs 200 crore mark
- 'Jolly LL.B 2' trailer 2: Akshay Kumar brings forward intense side of legal system
- Abhishek Bachchan ready to do biopic on THIS sportsman for free!
- Pakistani actors get Indian visa to shoot for Sridevi starrer