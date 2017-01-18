CONFIRMED! Aditi Rao Hydari to play 'Bhoomi' in Sanjay Dutt's comeback film
New Delhi: After several days of speculations over the female lead in Sanjay Dutt's comeback film 'Bhoomi', it has now been reported that the beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari has been finalised for the main lead.
Yes! The news has been confirmed by noted film critic and trade analyst who posted Aditi's picture with the caption: “Search is over... Aditi Rao Hydari is #Bhoomi. Yes, she is the lead in Sanjay Dutt's comeback film. Directed by Omung Kumar.”
Search is over... Aditi Rao Hydari is #Bhoomi. Yes, she is the lead in Sanjay Dutt's comeback film. Directed by Omung Kumar. pic.twitter.com/aQ4s57BhiO
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2017
'Bhoomi' is touted as Sanju Baba's comeback film and will be helmed by 'Mary Kom' director Omung Kumar.
The film is essentially based on the father-daughter relationship.
