Confirmed! Amitabh Bachchan to star in Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela'

New Delhi: Classic Bollywood actress Kajol will next be seen in a slice-of-life life 'Helicopter Eela'. The actress recently unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film and was accompanied by hubby Ajay Devgn to the event.

Now, the latest about the film is that none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan has come onboard the project and will be seen in a cameo. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the information. He wrote: "Amitabh Bachchan will feature in cameo in #HelicopterEela... Stars Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Choudhury... Directed by Pradeep Sarkar... Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada [PEN] presentation... 7 Sept 2018 release."

The actress will be seen playing a mother in 'Helicopter Eela' which is helmed by maverick filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar. Kajol will be seen portraying the role of a single mom who is also an aspiring singer. The film is written by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi. It is based on the Gujarati play Beta, Kaagdo, written by Anand Gandhi.

It features Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neha Dhupia to name a few. Helicopter Eela will be Kajol's next Hindi film after 'Dilwale' which released in 2015. The film will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

It has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada.