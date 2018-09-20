हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Confirmed! Mahesh Bhatt to direct 'Sadak 2'; Alia Bhatt shares teaser—Watch

On the ocassion of Mahesh Bhatt's 70th birthday, Alia took to Instagram to share a teaser of the film.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is all set to direct the sequel of his 1991 super-hit 'Sadak'. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in leading roles, Sadak went on to become a path-breaking film of the 1990s. While Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor were spotted at the  Vishesh Films' office in Khar yesterday, there was no official confirmation that the trio is the lead cast of the film.

Well, the waiting period has come to an end as Alia Bhatt shared the teaser of the much-awaited film, confirming that she will indeed be directed by her father in the film. Not only will Alia work with her father for the very first time, she will also be sharing screen space with half-sister Pooja Bhatt.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

'Sadak 2' will hit the theaters on March 25, 2020.

The 1991 'Sadak' revolved around a brothel owned by Maharani (played by Late Sadashiv Amrapurkar).  Pooja (Pooja Bhatt) is forced to work as a prostitute. Ravi, a taxi driver (played by Sanjay Dutt) falls in love with Pooja and wishes to bring her out of prostitution. He relates to Pooja's circumstance because his own sister was forced into flesh trade. He makes several attempts to save Pooja and in the end kills Maharani to rescue her from the brothel.

The cult film also starred Deepak Tijori, Neelima Azeem, Avtar Gill, Pankaj Dheer, Soni Razdan, Javed Khan Amrohi and Mushtaq Khan in supporting roles.

Well, with the sequel of the film confirmed, this will surely be one of the most-awaited releases of 2020.

