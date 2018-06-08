हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hrithik Roshan

Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra back in 'Krrish 4' with Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is a global icon today and she has an ocean of fan following rooting for her. The actress back home has signed her first project 'Bharat' after 2016 when she starred in 'Jai Gangaajal'.

The actress will also be seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Krrish 4'. Bharathi Pradhan's book on the actress titled 'Priyanka Chopra: The Dark Horse’, director Rakesh Roshan has confirmed the news reportedly. According to Pinkvilla.com, the filmmaker opened up on casting PeeCee for 'Krrish'. 

He said that while he was making 'Krrish', he wanted a fresh face and the actress was fit for the role. He even confirmed that she will be a part of 'Krrish 4' as he can't imagine the film without her. However, he is not sure about the length of her role in the superhero franchise.

He even added that while making 'Krrish', he never thought the actress will go to Hollywood. Although he also thought she will make it big as an actress.

'Krrish 4' will be the fourth instalment in the series which previously had 'Koi... Mil Gaya', 'Krrish' and 'Krrish 3' hitting the bull's eye at the Box Office.

